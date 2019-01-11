Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson Visit Ocasio-Cortez to Combat Trump’s ‘Anti-Civil Rights Agenda’

Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton visited Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) this week, with Sharpton saying that he and Ocasio-Cortez discussed how to “fight back against the disastrous anti-civil rights agenda enacted by the Trump administration.”

Sharpton went to Ocasio-Cortez’s office on Thursday and effusively tweeted about his visit, even sharing a video of the two of them dancing.

“Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC and I discussed priorities for the coming session and the newly elected members’ plans to fight back against the disastrous anti-civil rights agenda enacted by the Trump administration in the last two years,” Sharpton tweeted, adding that the two of them “lightened it up a bit and talked about James Brown” after discussing more “serious issues.”

Jackson met with Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday, and the freshman New York Democrat said “it was an honor of a lifetime” to meet with Jackson and discuss how they could “advance the movement for economic and racial justice in the United States.”

“It was an honor of a lifetime to meet with Rev. Jesse Jackson to discuss how we advance the movement for economic and racial justice in the United States,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Rev. Jackson’s lifetime of civil rights work paved the way to make lives like mine possible. Thank you, @RevJJackson!”

