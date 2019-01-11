Dianne Feinstein Pushes Ban on 205 Commonly Owned Semiautomatic Guns

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is pushing to ban 205 commonly owned semiautomatic firearms.

The various firearms, pistols among them, are to be prohibited under the Assault Weapons Ban of 2019, introduced by Dianne Feinstein.

On January 10, 2019, Breitbart News reported that the ban was focused on commonly owned semiautomatic firearms and “high-capacity” magazines.

Feinstein announced on Twitter: “Americans across the nation are asking Congress to reinstate the federal ban on military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. If we’re going to put a stop to mass shootings and protect our children, we need to get these weapons of war off our streets.”

A press release describing the ban explains that Feinstein is gunning for 205 specific commonly owned semiautomatic firearms. Additionally, she calls for a ban on any “assault pistol” that weighs more than 50 ounces, and she seeks a ban on “assault pistol stabilizing braces that transform assault pistols into assault rifles by allowing the shooter to shoulder the weapon and fire more accurately.”

She says Americans who already own any of the 205 commonly owned semiautomatic firearms can have them grandfathered in, however, she wants universal background checks applied to them should they change hands in the future. The goal here is clearly to find and track them so that the government knows exactly who owns one should the grandfathering clause be done away with.

After all, Feinstein has a history of longing for the next step in gun control just after securing passage of a gun control bill.

For example, Forbes reports that Feinstein reacted to the passage of the 1994 federal “assault weapons” ban by lamenting that she could not round up the votes to go house-to-house to collect firearms. She said, “If I could have gotten 51 votes in the Senate of the United States for an outright ban, picking up every one of them … ‘Mr. and Mrs. America, turn ’em all in,’ I would have done it.”

