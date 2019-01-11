President Donald Trump said Friday he is not looking to declare a State of Emergency to fund the wall, despite restating his right to do so.

“I’m not going to do it so fast … What we’re not looking to do right now is national emergency,” he told reporters at a roundtable with law enforcement at the White House.

The president repeated that he had a right to declare a national emergency at the Southern border.

“It’s the easy way out, but Congress should do this, it’s too simple, it’s too basic, … if they can’t do it I will declare a national emergency,” Trump said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham publicly called upon the president to declare a State of Emergency on Thursday, echoing many of Trump’s supporters.

Congressional Democrat leaders remain staunchly opposed to giving in to Trump’s demands for funding for security at the Southern border as the partial government shutdown continues for the 2oth day.

“I’d rather not do it because this is something that Congress should easily do, and I don’t want to give them an easy way out,” he said. “I want the Democrats to come back to Washington and vote.”