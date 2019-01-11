Harry Reid Endorses Mitt Romney for 2020 Republican Nominee for President

Former Senate Leader Harry Reid endorsed Mitt Romney as the next Republican presidential nominee in 2020.

“I think that he would be a great foil against Trump, and I think that Republicans may even allow him to be nominated to be the Republican nominee,” Reid said. “That would be good for the country.”

The former Democratic Senate Leader praised Romney in a recent interview with Nevada radio station KNPR.

Reid praised Romney’s op-ed critical of President Donald Trump that he wrote for the Washington Post. He also revealed he sent a message to Romney after the former presidential candidate was elected to the U.S. Senate, telling him he was “the moderate voice that Republicans need.”

“That’s how I feel about Mitt Romney, I like him,” Reid said.

Reid falsely claimed that Romney paid zero taxes on the Senate floor in the 2012 election when he was the Republican nominee challenging Obama.

In his interview, Reid defended his false statement citing “ample evidence” but said he was glad he raised the issue because it forced Romney to release his taxes.

Reid revealed that he met with Romney in Salt Lake City after the election despite their “differences.”

“We had a wonderful visit and we shook hands when it was over,” Reid said.