MS-13 Illegal Alien Gang Members Charged with Stabbing Fellow Student

Three MS-13 gang members in the United States illegally have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a fellow high school student in Long Island.

All three gang members have been identified as being in the country illegally, two having entered as unaccompanied minors, ABC7 News reported, citing police. One member who entered as an unaccompanied minor and another have previously been apprehended by the Department of Homeland Security but federal judges later released them.

A group of teens visited a Huntington Station Burger King Wednesday afternoon when, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney, a group of gang members began staring at the teens in a “menacing way.” Fox5 News reported that the gang members, now identified as MS-13, followed the teens out and attacked them with baseball bats and knives.

Ramon Arevalo Lopez, 19, allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the back during the attack. Fox5 reported that the victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witness accounts provided information on the three and the vehicle in which they fled the scene. Within an hour of the attack, police picked up the three alleged attackers. They were found with blood on their clothes and on the vehicle. Seventeen-year-old Oscar Canales Molina was found with two knives on him, one of which was covered in blood, according to authorities.

“What we know about MS-13 is that they use violence to – in their minds – ensure that they are given respect,” District Attorney Timothy D. Sini said, according to Fox5. “Certainly this type of incident fits within the modus operandi of MS-13, which is essentially random and seemingly senseless acts of violence.”

The third gang member was 20-year-old Nobeli Montes Zuniga. Zuniga and Molina entered the United States as unaccompanied minors, according to ABC7. Molina and Lopez were previously picked up by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and later released by federal judges.

All three suspects have been charged with second-degree assault. ABC7 reported that bail was set for each at $35,000 cash or $75,000 bond.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.