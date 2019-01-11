Police: Resident Took Away Suspect’s Gun Then Killed Him with It

Police indicate that a New Jersey resident took away an intrusion suspect’s gun then shot and killed him with it.

NBC 10 reports that the incident occurred around 7:30 pm Wednesday, after an “intruder allegedly arrived at the residence brandishing a semi-automatic handgun.”

Police say the resident and the suspect, 29-year-old Terrence Coulanges, wrestled for control of the firearm on the patio, with the resident ultimately taking control of it and shooting Coulanges.

Coulanges later succumbed to his wounds.

Police say a New Jersey man fought off an unwanted house visitor by using the suspect’s own gun, ultimately killing him https://t.co/1WHJSynccb — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 11, 2019

Neighbors were shocked by the incident, noting that the neighborhood is usually quiet and it is home to “a lot of state troopers.”

One neighbor said, “If you want to take a chance and break into someone’s house, you never know whose house you are breaking into.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange