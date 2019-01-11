Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is reportedly planning to replace embattled Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel with the county’s first black sheriff.

Politico reports that the new appointee will be Coral Springs Police Sgt. Gregory Tony.

Tony was recommended by Andrew Pollack, father of the late Meadow Pollack, who was killed in the February 14, 2018, Parkland school shooting. Pollack said, “[Tony’s] a law-and-order-type policeman who wants to do right by the community and keep the community safe.”

News of a replacement for Sheriff Israel comes just days after he told his staff that DeSantis was suspending him over his office’s handling of the Parkland schooting.

On January 8, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Israel was convinced his suspension was inevitable. The Miami Herald quoted BSO union chief Jeff Bell saying, “We know that he is telling everyone at the public safety building that he is going to be gone.”

Israel has taken heavy criticism for allowing former deputy Scot Peterson to retire following the Parkland shooting. Peterson stood outside the school building and listened to shots being fired instead of going inside to confront the gunman. By not firing Peterson, and allowing him instead to resign, Israel was ridiculed for allegedly contributing to scenario in which the former deputy, aka the “Coward of Broward,” now draws over $100,000 a year in pension.

