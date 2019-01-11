Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) removed Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel from office Friday due to the botched response to the February 14, 2018, Parkland school shooting.

On January 8, Breitbart News pointed to a Miami Herald report that indicated the removal was imminent. Israel told his staff that he believed DeSantis would relieve him of duties.

In January–prior to Israel’s removal–Breitbart News noted a report that Coral Springs Police Sgt. Gregory Tony would be chosen to replace Israel. Politico reported that Tony would be the first black sheriff of Broward County.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that DeSantis removed Israel on Friday and replaced him with Tony. DeSantis announced the removal from the headquarters off the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Israel has been under scrutiny for allowing former deputy Scot Peterson to retire following the Parkland shooting. Peterson who stood outside the school building and listened to shots being fired instead of going inside to confront the gunman. By allowing Peterson to resign–rather than be fired–Israel allegedly contributed to a scenario in which the former deputy, aka the “Coward of Broward,” now draws over $100,000 a year in pension.

