Ivanka Trump on List of Possible Candidates to Lead World Bank

President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, is among the possible candidates for him to nominate for president of the World Bank, according to the Financial Times.

A Treasury Department spokeswoman would not confirm or deny the news, telling the Times that they had “a significant number of recommendations for good candidates.”

Ivanka Trump worked with the World Bank to help launch a $350 million women’s entrepreneurship fund in 2017.

The Times reported that other candidates for the position include former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and current Treasury official David Malpass.

Current World Bank President Jim Yong Kim will step down from his position in January, leaving it up to Trump to nominate a replacement.

The member states of the World Bank, however, have to elect the nominated candidate, which is why most American presidents have chosen uncontroversial nominees.

If Trump nominates his daughter, it will likely be a controversial choice, and he will face accusations of nepotism.