NAACP Prepares to Protest Donald Trump’s New Orleans Visit

The Louisiana chapter of the NAACP is preparing to protest during President Donald Trump’s visit to New Orleans on Monday, according to reports.

The state’s NAACP Conference announced that it intends to protest on Convention Center Boulevard starting at 10:30 a.m. during the president’s January 14 visit.

Trump is scheduled to address the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Centennial Celebration idea and trade show, according to New Orleans ABC affiliate, WGNO.

The NCAAP said its demonstrators “will be actively protesting President Donald Trump’s visit here in New Orleans, Louisiana because of the government shut down, his racist behavior towards Persons-of-Color, and the constant division amongst the people of the United States of America.”

The president is scheduled to begin his address between 11:15 and 12:45.

A source close to the White House told the New Orleans Advocate that the president will come in for the speech and then leave immediately after. There will be no fundraisers or other meetings during the trip because of sensitivity to the partial government shutdown now going into its fourth week.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry tweeted that the state is “excited our state gets another chance to host our Commander in Chief!”

