Gov. Cuomo Pushes 10-Day Waiting Period, Gun Confiscation Law

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is pushing a 10-day waiting period on firearm purchases and a law creating orders to have firearms confiscated.

WHAM reports that Cuomo’s confiscation push is called a “Red Flag Bill,” and would allow teachers to seek out gun confiscation orders on students whom they deem a threat.

On June 7, 2018, Breitbart News reported Cuomo’s effort to secure confiscation orders for students. And Newsday reported that Cuomo also wants to institute orders barring “a school-age child from purchasing … a firearm.” Of course, federal law already prohibits handgun purchases to anyone under the age of 21 and bars long gun purchases to anyone under the age of 18.

In addition to the confiscatory push, Cuomo also wants to extend New York’s current 3-day waiting period on gun purchases. He wants to increase the wait to 10 days. California has a 10-day waiting period and a red flag law, but neither prevented the November 7, 2018, attack on the Borderline Bar & Grill in which 12 innocents were killed. And the gun controls did it prevent the March 9, 2018, Yountville Veterans home attack in which three were killed or the April 18, 2017, Fresno attack in which three more innocents were killed.

