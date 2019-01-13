NBC New York Reports Alleged Home Invader as ‘Unwanted House Visitor’

Police tape is seen outside the Tree of Life Synagogue after a shooting there left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on October 27, 2018. - A heavily armed gunman opened fire during a baby-naming ceremony at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh on …
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty

NBC New York described a January 9, 2019, alleged home invasion suspect whom a resident had to shoot as an “unwanted house visitor.”

Breitbart News reported that the home invasion suspect was allegedly armed when he attempted to enter the home and the resident wrestled away his gun and shot him with it. The suspect, 29-year-old Terrence Coulanges, died after being transported to a hospital.

NBC New York tweeted:

NBC 10 Philadelphia described the suspect as an “armed robber,” explaining that the home owner had to fight with him to gain control of the gun and end the threat.

NBC New York described the suspect as an “unwanted house visitor.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange

.