NBC New York Reports Alleged Home Invader as ‘Unwanted House Visitor’

NBC New York described a January 9, 2019, alleged home invasion suspect whom a resident had to shoot as an “unwanted house visitor.”

Breitbart News reported that the home invasion suspect was allegedly armed when he attempted to enter the home and the resident wrestled away his gun and shot him with it. The suspect, 29-year-old Terrence Coulanges, died after being transported to a hospital.

NBC New York tweeted:

Police say a New Jersey man fought off an unwanted house visitor by using the suspect’s own gun, ultimately killing him https://t.co/1WHJSynccb — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 11, 2019

NBC 10 Philadelphia described the suspect as an “armed robber,” explaining that the home owner had to fight with him to gain control of the gun and end the threat.

