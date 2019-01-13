Data: White American Births Below Replacement Level in Every State

The United States birth rate remains well below the replacement level needed as white American births plummet in all 50 states and the District of Colombia.

New federal data released by the Center for Disease Control reveals that American women are having less and less children needed to sustain the current population. In 2017, all but two states in the country had birth rates below replacement level. The total U.S. birth rate was about 1.765 children per woman.

The U.S. needs a birth rate of at least 2.1 children per woman to replace the current population of the country without experiencing population decreases.

States like California, New York, Wyoming, West Virginia, and Washington, DC, saw the lowest birth rates in the country. For example, Washington, DC, had a birth rate of only about 1.7, far below the 2.1 level needed to replace the metro area’s population.

Meanwhile, only South Dakota and Utah had birth rates above replacement level. South Dakota had a birth rate of about 2.2 children per woman, while Utah had a birth rate of about 2.1 children per woman.

In all 50 states and the District of Colombia, white women had birth rates below replacement level. The highest birth rate among women were those living in Utah. The white birth rate in Utah was about 2.0 children per woman.

Black women in the U.S. only had above replacement level birth rates in 12 states while Hispanic women had the largest share of birth rates throughout the states. Births among Hispanic women were above replacement level in 29 states.

The U.S. is now less than half of what it was in the 1950’s.

Between 1955 to 1960, the U.S. birth rate peaked with nearly 3.6 children being born per woman. Demographers predict, based on current trends, for the U.S. birth rate to remain below replacement level into the year 2100.

