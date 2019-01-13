Winter Snow Storm Kills 7 in Midwest, Heading to D.C.

Seven people have died in highway accidents on Saturday related to a winter storm across the Midwest, according to a Reuters report.

The Weather Network reported at least three deaths via Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP). MSHP advised motorists to avoid driving:

As of 2:00 pm this afternoon, MSHP has responded to:

• 3918 calls for service

• 1790 stranded motorists

• 878 crashes

• 57 injuries

* 4 fatalities PLEASE DO NOT TRAVEL. While roads are improving, many are still snow covered. Road conditions at https://t.co/ZDpgnCCZGC pic.twitter.com/y27n6kj0qv — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) January 12, 2019

The snow storm hit the Rockies and Plains regions on Friday, moving East, and is projected to cover an 1,800-mile corridor — stretching from Colorado to the mid-Atlantic – across the weekend. It began as a rain storm in Mexico, turning to snow as it moved north. Over 35 million people across ten states and Washington, DC, were under a storm warning as of Saturday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of hazardous weather conditions with a winter storm warning projected to last until 12:00 a.m. on Monday. Four to eight inches of snow is expected to accumulate in the nation’s capital and surrounding areas, with up to one foot in some places.

CNN reported:

Baltimore is also in the path of these heavier bands of snowfall, with 4 to 6 inches of snow predicted for Sunday. Philadelphia is predicted to get 1 to 2 inches of snow, and there is a possibility of light accumulation in New York along the storm’s northern edge.

Sections of Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska received over a foot of snowfall, with Montgomery City, MO, seeing the heaviest snowfall of 20 inches.

Various Twitterati used #snurlough and #snowpocalypse2019 hashtag linkages to share pictures of the event.

One of the best parts of living in DC is nighttime monument wanders on the national mall. Even better when it is magical and snowy. It is still snowing so I’m looking forward to another day of snowy wanders. #dc #dcwanders #snurlough @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/mag1eDM25M — Siobhan Kirkland (@siokirkland) January 13, 2019

Woke up in a winter wonderland of 4in of snow by my measurement and still snowing. If any of you have watched the Last Alaskans, hopefully you’ll understand my urge to tap those trees with an axe. Now, for some playoff football! #ChiefsKingdom #snowpocalypse2019 #KCSnow @fox4wx pic.twitter.com/or7R38PfcQ — Amanda (@drhockeyncoffee) January 12, 2019

NBC’s Washington affiliate reported:

Virginia State Police said they responded to more than 230 traffic crashes and helped more than 100 disabled vehicles in Virginia from midnight to noon Sunday. More than 30 of those crashes and half of those disabled vehicles were in the Fairfax district, VSP said.

Local authorities in Washington, DC, are promoting a Snow Hero Challenge, inviting city residents who help neighbors in need.

These Ward 7 residents took the #SnowHeroChallenge! Join our DC Volunteer Snow Team, and help your neighbors stay safe this winter. Register at https://t.co/ZF8NDjp4q6 @MayorBowser #WinterReadyDC #DCVolSnowProgram #DCValues pic.twitter.com/5DwsJAK6Vx — Mayor’s Office on Volunteerism and Partnerships (@ServeDC) January 13, 2019

Help shovel snow for our DC neighbors who are seniors and those with access and functional needs. Sign up to be a #SnowTeamHero at https://t.co/apkorDQhAo or call 202-727-7925 pic.twitter.com/k9QI4gcPaM — Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs (@DCMOCA) January 13, 2019

Nearly 250 flights were canceled nationwide and another 400 delayed as of 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.com.

The NWS is advising those in Washington, DC, Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Eastern West Virginia to stay indoors. If travel is a must, it advises the keeping of an extra flashlight, as well as food and water in one’s vehicle in case of an emergency.

