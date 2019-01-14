ABC/WaPo Poll: Support for Border Wall Soars Among Swing Voters

President Trump’s proposed wall along the United States-Mexico border has soared in popularity with American voters across the board, as he battles a split GOP-Democrat Congress to secure funding for the barrier.

The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll reveals a major shift among nearly all demographic groups across the country when it comes to support for a border wall at the southern border.

This time last year, the poll claimed that only 34 percent of voters supported a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. Today, support for the wall has climbed to 42 percent overall. Most notable, swing voters are increasingly supportive of the border wall to control immigration.

Last year, less than 30 percent of swing voters said they supported the wall. Today, their support has soared to 40 percent, an 11 percent increase in support year-to-year.

Likewise, now 67 to 87 percent of Republican voters and conservatives support building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrat voters have not increased their opposition to the wall over the last year by even one percent.

Among midwest voters, college educated voters, men, and white Americans, the border wall has jumped in popularity since last year. For midwest voters, the poll claimed only 35 percent supported the wall last year. Today, midwest support for the wall is up to nearly 50 percent, a 14 percent increase.

Only 30 percent of college educated voters supported the wall last year, the poll stated. This year, 43 percent support the wall, a jump of 13 percent. Similarly, a majority of 54 percent of white Americans now support the wall, up ten percent from last year, and nearly 50 percent of American men support the wall, an increase of nine percentage points.

Currently, the federal government has remained partially shut down as House Democrats block any funding for physical barriers at the U.S.-Mexico border. A handful of Senate Republicans, meanwhile, crafted a plan to give amnesty to illegal aliens that ultimately failed to gain traction.

President Donald Trump has said he is reviewing a plan to deem the border and illegal immigration a national emergency in order to fund a wall along the southern border.

Border crossings in November 2018 — the last month from which data is available — hit close to 52,000, marking the highest level of illegal immigration in the month of November since 2006. Projections indicate that illegal immigration for next year will reach 600,000 border crossings, the highest level of illegal immigration in more than a decade. Meanwhile, drug overdoses in 2017 killed an unprecedented 72,287 U.S. residents, nearly three times the number of individuals killed by global terrorism. Nearly 50,000 of those deadly overdoses were caused by either heroin or fentanyl.

