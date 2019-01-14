Donald Trump Buys Fast Food Spread for Clemson Football Champions

President Donald Trump welcomed the Clemson college football team to the White House on Monday, serving them a spread of fast food for the evening.

The president invited the players to the White House to celebrate their championship victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Trump paid to have the event catered at the White House with some of America’s most recognizable fast food options. He pointed out that it was “great American food.”

Stacks of McDonald’s Big Macs, Quarter Pounders, and Filet O’ Fish sandwiches were spotted on the tables as well as salads and Wendy’s burgers and salads and Domino’s pizzas. The tables were lit with white candles in candelabras.

Earlier this evening, President @realDonaldTrump treated the Clemson Tigers football team to dinner in the State Dining Room! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/P5JAo6yzfR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 15, 2019

“I like it all. I like it all. It’s all good stuff, great American food. And it’s going to be very interesting to see at the end of this evening how many are left,” Trump said, noting that there were at least 300 burgers ordered for the occasion.

Some of the players whooped when the saw the spread in the White House dining room.

Other Clemson coaches and players shared images of the presidential fast food feast on social media.

The team made the trip despite a heavy snowstorm in Washington, DC, over the weekend.

Update: White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley gave the following statement to CNN: “The President wanted to host a fun event to celebrate the College Football National Champion Clemson Tigers. Because the Democrats refuse to negotiate on border security, much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed — so the President is personally paying for the event to be catered with some of everyone’s favorite fast foods.”

Here’s a video I shot of President Trump showing off his 300 hamburgers. pic.twitter.com/P06S6I5w07 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2019

In a video recorded by one Yahoo News’ White House Correspondent, Trump explained that the fast food spread was “because of the shutdown.”

Because of the shutdown, you know we have the great Clemson team with us, the national champions,” he said. “So we went out and we ordered American fast food, paid for by me.”