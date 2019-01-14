Donald Trump: ‘I Never Worked for Russia’

President Donald Trump denied working for Russia, during a conversation with reporters on Monday.

“I never worked for Russia. And you know that answer better than anybody. I never worked for Russia,” Trump said to reporters at the White House.

The president commented as he left for the American Farm Bureau’s annual convention in New Orleans.

Many reporters expressed alarm over the weekend when the president did not explicitly deny working for Russia, instead calling it “the most insulting thing I’ve ever been asked” in a Fox News interview.

The New York Times reported that the FBI opened an investigation into the president to see whether he was working for Russia after he fired FBI director James Comey.

“Not only did I never work for Russia, I think it’s a disgrace that you even asked that question because it’s a whole big fat hoax,” Trump said.

Trump reminded reporters that the investigation was started with top FBI officials in the bureau like Andrew McCable who was a “proven liar” who was ultimately fired by the FBI.