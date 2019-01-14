Donald Trump Mocks Democrats for Puerto Rico Trip: ‘Maybe They’re Celebrating the Shutdown’

President Donald Trump ridiculed Congressional Democrats on Monday for traveling to Puerto Rico amidst the partial government shutdown.

“I’ve been here all weekend,” Trump said. “A lot of the Democrats were in Puerto Rico celebrating something. I don’t know, maybe they’re celebrating the shutdown.”

Dozens of Democrats escaped the cold snowy weather in Washington, D.C., to attend events hosted by the Latino Victory Fund and the San Juan by Bold PAC.

They also attended a performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show “Hamilton”.

Trump repeated that he was “not looking” to declare a state of emergency to fund the border wall and reopen the government.

“This should be the easiest deal that I’ve ever seen,” he said. “We’re talking about border security, who could be against it?”

The president said he rejected Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposal to reopen the government for a few weeks to give Democrats negotiating space.

“I want to get it solved, I don’t want to delay it,” he said.