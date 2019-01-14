Ex-Trump Attorney: Rosenstein, Comey, Mueller, McCabe Didn’t ‘Sincerely Believe’ Russia Conspiracy

Jim Wolfe, committee staff member, helps direct FBI acting director Andrew McCabe, left, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to their seats for a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Washington. (AP …
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

John Dowd, a former personal attorney representing President Donald Trump in the Russia investigation, said the FBI probe into whether the president was a Kremlin asset shows there is an ongoing “coup” against him by top federal law enforcement officials.

A partial transcript is as follows: 

JOHN DOWD: Little did I know that it appears that they were all in it together. I mean, Rosenstein, Comey, Mueller, McCabe, the whole crowd and they were out to get this president, no matter what. I don’t think they sincerely believed anything about Russia.

BRIAN KILMEADE: Well, he flat out lied to you [Comey]. John Dowd, he flat out lied to you when you, well when the president, the president said, “am I a target of this investigation?” Reince Priebus was told no and the President was told no. That’s a lie!

JOHN DOWD: That’s right.

BRIAN KILMEADE: It’s unbelievable.

JOHN DOWD: Then they play games with his counterintelligence business… What was driving me crazy, Brian, you know I served as a Department of Justice. I did an internal investigation of the FBI back when Director Kelly was there and working with two attorneys general. Let me tell you, I’ve never, I mean, this is our worst nightmare that someone with that kind of power would then decide to go after the president. I mean, it’s a coup. That’s what it is — an attempted coup by Comey and his crowd. And, the evidence is all over there. I take the New York Times article as an admission of their bad behavior.

