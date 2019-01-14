A partial transcript is as follows:

JOHN DOWD: Little did I know that it appears that they were all in it together. I mean, Rosenstein, Comey, Mueller, McCabe, the whole crowd and they were out to get this president, no matter what. I don’t think they sincerely believed anything about Russia.

BRIAN KILMEADE: Well, he flat out lied to you [Comey]. John Dowd, he flat out lied to you when you, well when the president, the president said, “am I a target of this investigation?” Reince Priebus was told no and the President was told no. That’s a lie!

JOHN DOWD: That’s right.

BRIAN KILMEADE: It’s unbelievable.

…

JOHN DOWD: Then they play games with his counterintelligence business… What was driving me crazy, Brian, you know I served as a Department of Justice. I did an internal investigation of the FBI back when Director Kelly was there and working with two attorneys general. Let me tell you, I’ve never, I mean, this is our worst nightmare that someone with that kind of power would then decide to go after the president. I mean, it’s a coup. That’s what it is — an attempted coup by Comey and his crowd. And, the evidence is all over there. I take the New York Times article as an admission of their bad behavior.