Poll: Majority of Voters Agree with Trump, Call Porous Border a ‘Crisis’

The establishment media and elected Democrats have failed to convince the American public that mass illegal immigration and drug trafficking at the United States-Mexico border is a “manufactured crisis,” a new poll reveals.

The latest Quinnipiac University Poll finds that the majority of Americans, Republican voters, swing-voters, American men, as well as both college-educated whites and non-college educated whites agree that there is a “security crisis” at the southern border.

In total, 54 percent of Americans agree with President Trump’s assertion that the country’s porous southern border has created a “crisis” of skyrocketing illegal immigration and deadly drug trafficking. About 86 percent of Republican voters agree, as well.

Swing-voters by a majority of 54 percent say there is a crisis at the southern border, while 58 percent of American men and 50 percent of American women say the same. Roughly 51 percent of college-educated whites say there is a crisis at the border and 64 percent of non-college educated whites agree.

Quinnipiac Poll: Do you believe there's a security crisis along the border with Mexico (Yes/No)

Overall: 54%/43%

GOP: 86%/12%

Dems: 25%/71%

Indies: 54%/42%

College Whites: 51%/46%

Non-College W: 64%/31%

18-34 Yr. olds: 56%/39%

Whites 57%/39%

Blacks: 36%/59%

Hispanics: 51%/48% — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 14, 2019

The poll is a blow to the establishment media’s narrative that illegal immigration and drug trafficking are not out of control at the southern border, though federal data does not support these claims.

In her response address to Trump’s Oval Office address on immigration, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed the president was “manufacturing a crisis” at the southern border.

Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza — whose 32-year-old son, Arizona officer Brandon Mendoza was killed by an illegal alien — blasted Pelosi and the media narrative in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.

“You will never know how hurtful that is to every one of us Angel Families who have been fighting this,” Mendoza said of the “manufactured crisis” claims. “It’s basically a slap in our face and a kick to our loved ones’ graves. A manufactured crisis — it’s unbelievable they can even come up with these words.”