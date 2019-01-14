Poll: Two-Fifths of Democrats Want Trump Impeachment in New Congress

Thirty-nine percent of Americans want Congress to prioritize impeachment of President Donald Trump during the new Congress, according to a poll released on Monday.

Only 23 percent of Americans believe that impeaching President Trump serves as a top issue in the new congressional term, according to a Morning Consult survey.

Democrats drew a stark contrast with the average American as 39 percent of Democrats ranked Trump impeachment as a “top priority” in the new Congress, whereas only six percent of GOP voters ranked impeaching the Republican president as a top priority.

Independents ranked Trump impeachment at 22 percent.

The Morning Consult survey arises as Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called impeachment “very divisive” and said they should not consider impeaching Trump “without the facts,” alluding to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian collusion during the 2016 presidential election.

Impeaching the president ranked as the fourth highest priority for Democrats, behind gun control at 43 percent, health care reform at 43 percent, and climate change at 41 percent.

Independents ranked cutting the national the deficit, health care reform, and infrastructure spending as their three highest issues.

In contrast, Republicans ranked building the wall as their most important issue at 49 percent, immigration reform at 44 percent, and health care reform at 42 percent. GOP voters ranked adding protections for “Dreamers,” or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) illegal aliens, at a lowly 11 percent. Republican voters also ranked tackling climate change at 11 percent.

The Morning Consult poll arises as President Trump and congressional Republicans continue to fight with House Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) over Trump’s $5.7 billion in requested border security and wall funding.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) told Breitbart News in an interview last week that “enough is enough,” it is time to secure the border.

President Trump has insisted that Democrats can end the historically-long government shutdown by coming back to the table and finding a compromise on border security.

Trump tweeted on Monday, “Nancy and Cryin’ Chuck can end the Shutdown in 15 minutes. At this point it has become their, and the Democrats, fault!”

Nancy and Cryin’ Chuck can end the Shutdown in 15 minutes. At this point it has become their, and the Democrats, fault! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019