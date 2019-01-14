Nolte — Poll: Trump Approval Climbs as Scorn of Mueller Probe Increases

The latest tracking poll from IBD/TIPP finds that “public disdain for Russia probe intensifies [as] Trump approval climbs.”

This nationwide survey of 903 adults finds that despite a government shutdown for which the anti-Trump media is blaming President Trump, the president’s job approval rating jumped two points above last month, from 40 percent to 42 percent, with 54 percent saying they disapprove.

Though 54 percent of the public disapproves of how Trump is doing his job, 51 percent agree that “the president’s opponents are using the ongoing special counsel investigation into alleged Trump-Russia collusion as a way to delegitimize the 2016 election.”

And, according to the pollster, those “opponents” include the media.

“That includes most independents (52%), as well as the vast majority of Republicans (70%). The poll found that almost a third of Democrats (31%) agree with that statement.”

Overall, only 44 percent disagreed.

Raghavan Mayur, president of TechnoMetrica, who directed the poll, said in a statement that a majority of Americans understand that the real goal of the “opposition and the media is to delegitimize the outcome of the 2016 election and remove Trump from office one way or the other.”

On the impeachment front, two-thirds–65 percent–“say any talk of impeaching Trump at this point is premature. Just 33% say it’s not too early.”

“Satiated” by the media’s “extreme … non-stop vitriolic coverage filled mostly with speculations and insinuations … Americans are worn out,” Mayur adds.

The IBD/TIPP poll is in line with other polls showing Trump’s approval rating in the low-forties. The outlier is CNN, which shows Trump with a 37 percent job approval rating, but CNN is a fake news outlet famous for its terrible polling.

The IBD/TIPP poll also lines up with exit polls taken during the 2018 midterm election that showed nearly the same result, with 54 percent saying the Russian Collusion Hoax is politically motivated and only 41 percent disagreeing.

As the public grows more and more tired of the Russian hoax, far-leftists in the establishment media, like ABC’s Jon Karl, are beginning to prepare the groundwork for a Robert Mueller report that will likely prove that all of this Russian collusion talk was nothing more than a rabidly partisan hoax perpetrated on the American people by a biased and entitled media unable to deal with Trump’s resounding defeat of them in 2016.

