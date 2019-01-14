President Donald Trump will address the American Farm Bureau Federation Convention on Monday for its 100th anniversary.

Remarks are set to begin at 12:40 ET at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The address comes as farmers have been hit by some Chinese retaliatory tariffs on American goods. President Trump has issued some payments to mitigate the effects of these tariffs and has negotiated some relief from China. During a December 1 meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Argentina, Trump secured Xi’s promise to increase China’s purchasing of some U.S. agricultural products that had been hit by tariffs.

The president addressed the 2018 Farm Bureau convention in Nashville, Tennessee. At the time he remarked that the 100th year would be “so much cooler” and told them that he would be back for that as he is doing Monday. There he lauded the indelible contribution of American farmers in founding the nation, winning independence, feeding armies, and leading the way.

“The men and women in this room come from different backgrounds and from all across our land,” he said at the 2018 convention, “but each of you carries the same title that’s been proudly borne by patriots and pioneers, inventors and entrepreneurs, the title of — very proudly — American farmer.”

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook