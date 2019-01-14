President Donald Trump dismissed a question about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday.

“Who cares?” he responded to a reporter’s query about the popular self-declared Democrat socialist from New York accusing the president of being a racist.

The president spoke with reporters at the White House as he left for the American Farm Bureau’s annual convention in New Orleans.

Despite the president relishing attacking Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, and Chuck Schumer, he typically ignores Ocasio-Cortez, despite the media splash after her arrival in Congress.

In August 2018, Trump said he was not surprised that Ocasio-Cortez was elected to replace aging Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley, although he said “her views were terrible.”

“So I’m watching television and I see this young woman on television and I say, ‘who’s that?’” Trump said. “Oh, she’s campaigning against Joe. You know who Joe is, right? Queens. Crowley. So, I say, ah, let me just watch her for a second. Wonderful thing, TiVo. So you go back. Hah. Tell him he’s going to lose.”