William Barr: Public Should Know the Results of Mueller Probe

Attorney General (AG) nominee William Barr will say that Congress and the public should know the results of Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion during the 2016 presidential election, according to prepared remarks ahead of his Tuesday Senate nomination hearing.

Barr will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday and Wednesday regarding his qualifications to serve as Trump’s next Attorney General. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will lead the hearings as the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman.

According to prepared remarks released ahead of the hearings, Barr promised that he will provide as much transparency as possible regarding Mueller’s investigation.

“On my watch, Bob will be allowed to complete his work,” Barr will say in his remarks.

The AG nominee’s remarks continue:

I believe it is in the best interest of everyone — the President, Congress, and, most importantly, the American people — that this matter be resolved by allowing the special counsel to complete his work. The country needs a credible resolution of these issues. If confirmed, I will not permit partisan politics, personal interests, or any other improper consideration to interfere with this or any other investigation.

Barr, a former AG for former President George H.W. Bush, will say that Congress and the public should be “informed of the result of” Mueller’s investigation.

Trump’s nominee will say:

For that reason, my goal will be to provide as much transparency as I can consistent with the law. I can assure you that, where judgments are to be made by me, I will make those judgments based solely on the law and will let no personal, political, or other improper interests influence my decision.

The Associated Press (AP) contended that some of Barr’s prepared remarks “are intended to reassure Democratic senators troubled by Barr’s past comments on the special counsel’s probe.”

Barr sent a memo to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Legal Counsel in June, which criticized Mueller’s investigation to determine if Trump had obstructed justice by firing then-FBI director James Comey.

Barr also said that Trump had the right to fire Comey and he previously criticized the Mueller team, which is mostly staffed by Democrats, and said that the Mueller special counsel should have had more “balance.”