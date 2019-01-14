Wisconsin’s Democrat Gov. Pushing Firearm Confiscation Orders

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) is pushing a red flag law that would allow a judge to issue orders resulting in firearm confiscation.

WISN reports that Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) is also calling for the confiscatory measure to be put in place.

Kaul said the law “will allow law enforcement or family members to go to a judge and ensure that somebody who is a threat to themselves or others is temporarily disarmed.”

The NRA opposes the push by claiming it violates the due process rights of Wisconsin residents:

#WISCONSIN: Gov. Evers and Attorney General Kaul are already trying to pass gun control that would allow #2A rights to be stripped away without due process. Visit https://t.co/06IRG1K1p8 to remind your legislators to OPPOSE any gun control schemes. — NRA (@NRA) January 15, 2019

Red flag laws have become a popular gun control over the past few years and particularly since the February 14, 2018, Parkland school shooting.

California Democrats passed a red flag law in 2014 and have incrementally expanded it in the years since. For example, in 2018, California’s law was amended to make it easier to get a confiscation order, and on January 1, 2019, it was broadened to allow confiscation of ammunition and firearm accessories.

