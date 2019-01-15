President Donald Trump asked Tuesday why members of Congress like Speaker Nancy Pelosi are still getting paid during the ongoing partial government shutdown.

“Why is Nancy Pelosi getting paid when people who are working are not?” he wrote on Twitter.

The president also warned a new migrant caravan from Honduras was traveling north.

“Stop playing political games and end the Shutdown!” the president wrote on Twitter as the partial shutdown entered its 25th day.

He argued that a wall or a steel barrier was needed to prevent migrants from crossing into the United States.

“Tell Nancy and Chuck that a drone flying around will not stop them,” he wrote. “Only a Wall will work. Only a Wall, or Steel Barrier, will keep our Country safe!”

The president said that Americans were realizing the border crisis and the levels of crime at the border.

“Numbers are going up fast, over 50 percent,” he wrote. “Democrats will soon be known as the Party of Crime. Ridiculous that they don’t want Border Security!”

On Monday, Trump vowed not to back down in the ongoing shutdown fight with Democrats.

“When it comes to keeping the American people safe, I will never, ever back down,” he said. “I didn’t need this fight. This is a rough fight. We’re dealing against people who think that if they can stop me from building the wall … they think that’s a good thing for 2020, because they’re not going to win.”

