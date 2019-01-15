Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) says the “Democrat strategy” of importing a permanent underclass of welfare-dependent foreign-born voters will transform the United States into the left wing, sanctuary state of California.

In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Saturday, Brooks said the Democrats’ open borders, mass immigration plan is ultimately to replace native-born American voters with a foreign-born population.

Brooks said:

The Democrats have seen how [mass immigration] affects political power, regardless of their ability to support themselves in our country. Hopefully, from [the Democrat] vantage point, [immigrants] will be dependent on welfare, which as soon as possible, as soon as they can be registered to vote, turns them into a dependable Democrat voter. And they hope to do the same thing they’ve done in California to the rest of the country and quite frankly, it’s a pretty smart strategy on their part if the goal is political power. [Emphasis added] If you don’t care about American lives that are lost in the process, if you discard the lives of American men, women, and children … that impact you’ve seen in California has now spread to states like Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado … even perhaps on Texas, where we had a surprisingly close senatorial race last year. That’s in large part because the Democrat strategy of trying to import voters, who can be dependent on welfare and who can be relied on to vote Democrat. People who want to vote for a living, rather than work for a living. [Emphasis added]

Brooks also said the Democrats’ opposition to barriers and walls at the U.S.-Mexico border to stop illegal immigration is not based in reality.

“To take the position that the Democrats have taken has to fly in the face of humanity’s history because walls have been constructed to protect those on the inside of those walls for thousands of years at cities, states, and nations around the world,” Brooks said. “Israel being a good example. Their walls are substantial. I have personally observed them. And they stop about 99 percent of illegal immigration from one side of the wall to the other. That’s pretty … effective and it saves hundreds of billions of dollars in taxpayer money.”

As Breitbart News has extensively reported, the U.S. is on track to import about 15 million new foreign-born voters in the next two decades should current legal immigration levels continue.

Those 15 million new foreign-born voters include about eight million foreign voters who will arrive in the country through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S.

Additionally, congressional districts with large foreign-born populations have become strongholds for Democrats, giving them near electoral dominance. This was most recently evident in the 2018 midterm elections where Orange County, California — a once conservative region of the state — elected all Democrats, as the demographics of the county have shifted due to mass immigration.

Congressional districts with the largest foreign-born populations in the country, like New York’s 14th District where the foreign population is nearing 50 percent, elected some of the most far-left Democrat candidates, Breitbart News noted.

University of Maryland, College Park researcher James Gimpel has found in recent years that more immigrants to the U.S. inevitably means more Democrat voters and thus, increasing electoral victories for the Democrat Party.

In 2014, Gimpel’s research concluded with three major findings:

Immigrants, particularly Hispanics and Asians, have policy preferences when it comes to the size and scope of government that are more closely aligned with progressives than with conservatives. As a result, survey data show a two-to-one party identification with Democrats over Republicans.

By increasing income inequality and adding to the low-income population (e.g. immigrants and their minor children account for one-fourth of those in poverty and one-third of the uninsured) immigration likely makes all voters more supportive of redistributive policies championed by Democrats to support disadvantaged populations.

There is evidence that immigration may cause more Republican-oriented voters to move away from areas of high immigrant settlement leaving behind a more lopsided Democrat majority.

Democrats like former San Antonio, Texas mayor Julian Castro admit that mass immigration to the U.S. will result in Democrat dominance for generations in swing states.

