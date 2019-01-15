Conservative activist Laura Loomer reportedly hopped the fence surrounding Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) house on Monday, pitching a tent to protest illegal immigration and advocate for a wall along the U.S. southern border.

Will Sommer, a reporter with the Daily Beast, tweeted several snapshots of Loomer and several activists in yellow-greenish vests pitching a white tent with the word “immorality” spray-painted in red:

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer, last seen chaining herself to Twitter HQ, has jumped the fence at Nancy Pelosi's Napa home and set up a tent protesting immigration. Now she's chanting "Nancy, Nancy!" pic.twitter.com/Te4W2Ut6Pa — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 14, 2019

The police have arrived! But Loomer and crew are refusing to give identification, saying "Gavin Newsom said we don't need ID's." Cops aren't thrilled. pic.twitter.com/dFaskZs2gt — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 14, 2019

Police arrived on scene Monday afternoon, questioning Loomer and the protesters accompanying her. Loomer allegedly claimed the some of the activists accompanying her were illegal aliens:

Loomer has claimed the guys in yellow jackets she brought with her are undocumented immigrants. It's not clear whether that's true, but they are getting a lot of attention from the police, appear unable to give ID. One cop says Loomer has really put the guys in a tough spot. pic.twitter.com/nqfz6D9SH2 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 14, 2019

Loomer was permanently booted from Twitter in November after she penned a tweet criticizing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), accusing her of supporting female genital mutilation and Sharia law.

She responded to the ban by chaining herself to the front door of Twitter’s New York City office to protest the company’s “hate speech” policy.

Twitter agreed not to charge Loomer so long as her protest did not prevent people from entering or exiting the building.