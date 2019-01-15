Laura Loomer Pitches Tent at Pelosi’s California House to Protest Illegal Immigration

Far-right activist Laura Loomer handcuffed herself to the door of Twitter’s New York City headquarters Thursday and reportedly invoked the Holocaust to claim the company was “evil” for banning her from the platform last week, NBC News reports. Twitter reportedly told police during the protest that it wouldn’t press charges …
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Conservative activist Laura Loomer reportedly hopped the fence surrounding Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) house on Monday, pitching a tent to protest illegal immigration and advocate for a wall along the U.S. southern border.

Will Sommer, a reporter with the Daily Beast, tweeted several snapshots of Loomer and several activists in yellow-greenish vests pitching a white tent with the word “immorality” spray-painted in red:

Police arrived on scene Monday afternoon, questioning Loomer and the protesters accompanying her. Loomer allegedly claimed the  some of the activists accompanying her were illegal aliens:

Loomer was permanently booted from Twitter in November after she penned a tweet criticizing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), accusing her of supporting female genital mutilation and Sharia law.

She responded to the ban by chaining herself to the front door of Twitter’s New York City office to protest the company’s “hate speech” policy.

Twitter agreed not to charge Loomer so long as her protest did not prevent people from entering or exiting the building.

