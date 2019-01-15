Nancy Pelosi Refuses to Meet with Angel Moms Protesting Inside Her Office

A group of Angel Moms on Tuesday afternoon protested inside Capitol Hill office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who refused to meet with the grieving family members who lost loved ones to illegal aliens crime as Democrat leaders refuse to support a bill to fund a Southern U.S. border wall.

At @SpeakerPelosi office asking for a meeting for Angel Families. She was too busy to meet with them. #AngelFamilies #AngelMoms pic.twitter.com/EMacVERuBu — Julianne Thompson (@JEThompson) January 15, 2019

“It’s a slap, it’s a stab, it’s a kick in the gut, in the groin,” Sabine Durden, whose son Dominic was struck dead in 2012 by an illegal alien, said of Pelosi’s and other Democrats’ decision not to meet with Angel Mothers.

Watch: Angel Families Chant Build A Wall In Pelosi’s Office

“It’s not a matter of if you’re going to be affected by illegal alien crime, it’s when you are going to be affected,” replied Mary Ann Mendoza, whose 32-year-old police officer Brandon Mendoza was killed by a drunk illegal alien driving on the wrong way down a Mesa, Arizona highway.

Radio host Rose Tennent, who appeared to be filming the protest, asked the women how it feels to tell their story, only to be refused a meeting with Pelosi. Several Angel Moms said they felt “angry” and “insulted.”

“If you can talk all that talk, why can you walk all that walk,” Durden said of Democrats with harsh words for President Trump’s border security proposals. “If you’re that tough, come see me. Come see all of us in one room. No press, just us, just for two minutes.”

“What’s interesting is, literally, there’s a wall between you and Nancy,” Tennent then noted.

Women for Trump organizer Amy Kremer said in a periscope video after the protest that Pelosi not only refused to meet with the protesting Angel Moms, but were lied to about the speaker not being in her office. “Speaker Pelosi would not meet with the Angel Families,” said the pro-Trump activist. “As a matter of fact, they told us the speaker wasn’t there at that office and while we were there, somebody came in that had a private meeting with her and they escorted her back behind the wall!”

#Chancy won’t meet with the White House and the won’t meet with the #AngelFamilies either! Why not @SpeakerPelosi an https://t.co/2AQlC1BjMO — Women for Trump (@WomenforTrump) January 15, 2019

“So, there was a wall that Nancy Pelosi was on the other side of. We couldn’t get on the other side of that wall and she wouldn’t come and talk to us,” she added. Kremer went on to say that members of Pelosi’s staff were “rude” and “disrespectful” to some of the Angel Families inside the office.

Later, the same group of Angel Moms protested inside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) office, demanding to speak to him over his refusal to support a border wall — a policy he supported in 2006 when he voted — alongside then-Sens. Barack Obama (D-IL) and Hillary Clinton — to erect a 700-mile security barrier for $50 billion over 25 years.

Angel Moms storm Chuck Schumers office https://t.co/EDaemWWAHe — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 15, 2019

On Tuesday, Women for Trump held a press conference in on Capitol Hill for border security with families who have lost loved ones to illegal aliens crime. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), former ICE Director Tom Homan were among those who spoke at the event.

President Trump and Democrat leaders remain at an impasse over legislation which would provide $5.7 billion for a border wall and end the partial government shutdown, now in its fourth week and the longest in U.S. history.