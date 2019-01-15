Transgender Customer in Viral Video Claims to Be Victim of ‘Hate’

A transgender customer who lashed out at a male GameStop clerk is claiming to be a victim of “hate” for being called “sir” at the store.

The customer, Tiffany Moore, told a Albuquerque-area news station Monday that the store clerk’s actions were “blatant and malicious hate” and was an example of “misgendering.”

“Yeah, I could have reacted a whole lot better,” Moore told KOB. “But you know what, I look back at it and if I could, I wouldn’t change a single thing. I would do it 100,000 times again. I would kick over that display 100,000 times again. Because my actions were justified. I mean, it was blatant and malicious hate. It was blatant and malicious misgendering.”

Moore’s interview came after a viral video showed the clerk calling Moore “sir” as he was ringing up an item. Moore then berated the clerk for using an improper pronoun while the store clerk repeatedly apologized.

“I don’t want credit, you’re going to give me my f***ing money back,” the transgender customer yelled at the store clerk, according to the video.

The video racked up more than a million views on YouTube and had been shared thousands of times on different social media platforms.

Representatives for GameStop released a statement called the incident “unfortunate,” but defended the employee’s behavior for trying to diffuse the tense situation.

GameStop prides itself on having a very diverse workforce, many of whom are members of the transgender community. We proudly support and serve everyone who enters our stores regardless of gender or gender expression. The incident that occurred between Tiffany Moore and our GameStop associate was unfortunate. We believe our associate acted professionally after mis-speaking by apologizing and remaining calm to de-escalate the situation. Like other corporations committed to inclusiveness, we are continually learning. This incident reminds us to continue pursuing efforts to ensure GameStop remains a diverse, inclusive culture that celebrates every person’s unique value.

The transgender customer said the clerk prompted the expletive-laden reaction and does not regret the outburst.

“I was so angry at that point because, literally, five or six times he had called me ‘Sir.’ He got me so fuming angry and I was cussing,” Moore said.

Moore, who works as a local disc jockey, is now capitalizing on the video to raise awareness of the transgender community, announcing plans to create a music video based on the incident.