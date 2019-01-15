Watch Live: AG Nominee William Barr Testifies Before Senate Judiciary Committee

President Donald Trump’s Attorney General (AG) nominee William Barr will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and Wednesday regarding his qualifications to serve.
Barr will testify r as Trump’s next Attorney General. Sen. Lindsey Graham will lead the hearings as the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman.
At Chairman Graham’s request, former Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) will introduce Barr to the committee on Tuesday morning. After Hatch, Barr will speak regarding his qualifications and answer questions from the panel of senators.
After, several experts will speak about Barr’s qualifications for the committee, which will include:
- Michael B. Mukasey, the former Attorney General
- Derrick Johnson, the president and CEO of the NAACP
- Larry D. Thompson, former Deputy Attorney General
- Marc Morial, president, and CEO of the National Urban League
- Mary Kate Cary, a former speechwriter for President George H.W. Bush
- Neil J. Kinkopf, a law professor for George State University College of Law
- Johnathan Turley, a law professor for George Washington University Law School
- Sharon Washington Risher, an ordained pastor in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Chuck Canterbury, the national president of the Fraternal Order of Police
In prepared remarks for the committee, Barr will say that he hopes that Congress and the public should know the results of the two-year-long Robert Mueller probe into alleged Russian collusion during the 2016 presidential election.
Barr will also criticize Mueller, according to his prepared remarks, for staffing the special counsel with so many Democrats, contending that the special counsel should have had more “balance.”
