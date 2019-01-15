Women for Trump are holding a press conference for border security on Capitol Hill Tuesday with families who have lost loved ones to illegal alien crime and the opioid epidemic.

Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and former Director of ICE Tom Homan will join several “angel” families at the Women for Trump press conference at 11:15 a.m. Eastern. The event will take place at the Capitol Triangle on Capitol Hill. Amy Kremer of Women for Trump will also speak at the event.

Angel families participating include D.J. & Wendy Corcoran, Avery Corcoran, Sabine Durden, Maureen Laquerre, Maureen Maloney, and Mary Ann Mendoza. Joining them will be Susan Stevens who lost a daughter to opioids.

The federal government remains in a partial shutdown as Congressional Democrats refuse to negotiate with President Donald Trump on a plan to secure the U.S. southern border and reopen the government. It is the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. While President Trump remained at the White House some congressional Democrats traveled down to Puerto Rico where Sen. Bob Menendez was spotted shirtless on the beach. The Democrats on the trip were drawn down for the opening weekend of Hamilton.

