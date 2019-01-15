Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) says Democrats have “aided and abetted” the deaths of about 2,000 Americans every year at the hands of illegal aliens due to their support for open borders and mass illegal immigration.

In a speech on the House floor on Tuesday, Brooks highlighted just a few of the stories of American citizens who have been killed by illegal aliens:

Louise Sollowin was a beloved mother, wife, and grandmother. Louise spent 50 years helping her sister fire up the oven at Omaha, Nebraska’s Orsi’s Italian Bakery, where she worked well into her 80s. [Emphasis added] In 2013, after 93 years of life, Louise was brutally raped and beaten to death by an illegal alien. To make matters even more horrific, Louise’s daughter found her bleeding, battered and dying mother with a naked illegal alien passed out on top of her. [Emphasis added] In 2010 in Houston, Texas, 14-year-old Shatavia Anderson, was shot in the chest and killed by two illegal aliens. Shatavia loved her family and loved talking on the phone. She proclaimed that one day she was “gonna be somebody.” Shatavia was robbed of that dream by illegal aliens. [Emphasis added] In July 2018 in my home town of Huntsville, Alabama, two drug cartel related illegal aliens took Oralia Mendoza and her 13-year-old granddaughter, Mariah Lopez, from their home in the dark of night. Oralia was stabbed to death while her teenage granddaughter, Mariah, was forced to watch. Later, and in order to eliminate a witness, the illegal alien drug cartel members then beheaded Mariah and abandoned her body in the woods. Mariah’s decaying body was not found for weeks. Mariah was a special needs student at Challenger Middle School. Her teachers described her as a “sweet little girl” who “had a lot of friends.” [Emphasis added] … In 2009 in Huntsville, Alabama, then 19-year-old Tad Mattle was driving home with his girlfriend from a church social. While stopped at a red light, an illegal alien who was fleeing the scene of yet another crime, and whose blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit, rear-ended Tad Mattle’s car. This illegal alien had three prior DUIs. Tad Mattle’s car exploded on impact, tragically killing Tad Mattle and his girlfriend. [Emphasis added]

Brooks noted that last year, alone, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency arrested nearly 2,000 convicted and suspected illegal alien killers, leaving behind countless American and legal immigrant victims.

“Each of these horrific deaths have one thing in common,” Brooks said. “None of these lives would have been stolen from us but for illegal aliens aided and abetted by Democrats who protect, promote, and prefer the lives of illegal aliens to the lives of American citizens.”

“As for those who support amnesty and open borders: How many American lives and dreams must be snuffed out by illegal aliens before Washington has the guts and integrity to secure our porous southern border,” Brooks asked.

“How many dead Americans does it take before you will start saving lives rather than aiding and abetting those illegal aliens who take them,” he continued.

Since Christmas, there have been two high profile murders of Americans allegedly killed by illegal aliens.

Days before New Year’s Eve, 22-year-old Pierce Corcoran of Knoxville, Tennessee was killed in a car crash allegedly caused by 44-year-old illegal alien Franco Cambrany Francisco-Eduardo. Likewise, the day after Christmas, 33-year-old Newman, California police officer Ronil Singh was allegedly gunned down during a traffic stop and killed by 32-year-old illegal alien Gustavo Perez Arriaga

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.