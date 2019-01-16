Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: We Progressives Are Going to ‘Run Train’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) used a vulgar sexual term in an interview with the Washington Post published Wednesday, threatening conservatives that Democrats would “run train on the progressive agenda.”

The term “run train” refers to a gang rape. According to UrbanDictionary.com, the “top definition” for the term “run train” is “to ‘gangbang’ a girl with several friends.”

Other definitions follow:

2. To call your friends to preform various unforgivable acts of a sexual nature on one female in rapid succession. … 3. When a bunch of guys have sex with the same girl one after another with no breakfor the girl … 4. to have sexual intercourse with a girl, with the help of one’s friends. … 5. Where men all have sex with one women. Either at the same time or one after another.

Two other non-sexual definitions refer to attacking people in video games.

The context of Ocasio-Cortez’s remark was an answer to a question about a fake nude photo, purporting to be of the congresswoman, that appeared on Reddit and was subsequently covered by other outlets, including Vice’s Motherboard, the Daily Caller, and other outlets. Ocasio-Cortez claimed, without evidence, that “Republicans” and “conservative outlets” had circulated the image.

The relevant section of the interview is as follows:

The Post: How did you feel when that hit yesterday? Ocasio-Cortez: I was surprised and I was annoyed because it was a new tack. They’ve been for a very long time focusing on taking quotes out of context or manipulating them or making it seem as though I said things that I didn’t say. This was different in that it was an outright fraudulent thing. You can tell that they’re getting into hysterics because now you’re getting into my actual body, which is definitely crossing a level, definitely crossing a line. I also think it’s encouraging because this is my sixth day in Congress and they’re out of all their artillery. The nude is supposed to be like the bazooka. You know, like, “We’re going to take her down.” Dude, you’re all out of bullets, you’re all out of bombs, you’re all out of all this stuff. What have you got left? I’m six days into the term, and you already used all your ammo. So enjoy being exhausted for the next two years while we run train on the progressive agenda.

Ocasio-Cortez has not yet commented on the interview.

