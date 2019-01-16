Angel Moms Show Nancy Pelosi’s Office Walls Kept Them Out

Victims of illegal alien crime used House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office Tuesday to evidence that she used walls as a barrier, and it worked.

Angel families stormed Pelosi’s office Tuesday asking for the Speaker to meet with them and hear their pleas for a wall and border security.

“It’s nice walls in here, all the way, four walls in here,” said angel mom Sabine Durden. Her son Dominic Durden was killed by an illegal alien. Durden asked the staff if she was to go through the secondary office door, would she be arrested. A Pelosi staffer simply told Durden she would ask her not to go through.

Durden then told the staff, “We asked my son’s killer not to and he still did.” – a reference to the foreign national who illegally crossed the U.S. southern border before killing her son. “And Pelosi doesn’t care about that.”

Durden told the group she’d be arrested if she went through the door into Pelosi’s office but wouldn’t because she obeys the law and respects the rules of the office.

“I wish the killers of our kids would’ve been held to that same standard when they had them in the first place,” she went on, referring to previous incarcerations of the illegal aliens who later caused deaths of Americans. “But they get treated different and that’s another thing that just grinds my gear, when they used to claim they were in the shadows. They’re not in the shadows, they’re flaunting it. We are in the shadows now.”

