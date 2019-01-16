CBS Meets with Maxine, Promises to Hire Black Reporters for 2020

CBS News representatives met with Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Tuesday just 24 hours after Waters fired of a tweet bashing the news organization for not hiring a black reporter to cover the 2020 presidential primaries and campaign.

“CBS admitted they had a lot of work to do & committed to including Blacks on their 2020 election team & all other teams,” Waters tweeted on Tuesday evening with a photo of her and two CBS representatives. “True diversity is the inclusion of ALL. I won’t let them off the hook!”

UPDATE: Within 24hrs of my Tweet, @CBSNews reps met w/ me on Capitol Hill. CBS admitted they had a lot of work to do & committed to including Blacks on their 2020 election team & all other teams. True diversity is the inclusion of ALL. I won't let them off the hook! pic.twitter.com/K11Esx0gHG — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 16, 2019

Waters, who chairs the powerful House Financial Services Committee, on Monday blasted CBS News for not hiring any black reporters to cover the 2020 presidential primaries and campaign.

“CBS, the efforts on your website about your support for diversity fly in the face of your display of all of the reporters you’ve selected for the 2020 campaign. Not one Black,” Waters tweeted. “What’s up with this? An explanation is needed.”

CBS, the efforts on your website about your support for diversity fly in the face of your display of all of the reporters you've selected for the 2020 campaign. Not one Black. What's up with this? An explanation is needed. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 14, 2019

The NAACP on Tuesday said that “CBS News’ decision to not include Black reporters on their 2020 Election news team further proves the voting power and voices of Black America continue to be undervalued.”

“As the voting bloc which will most certainly heavily determine the direction of this country in the upcoming election, it is vital any and all media outlets have a diverse newsroom, including individuals of color in decision making positions to speak to and address the issues and concerns directly impacting the Black community,” the NAACP said in a statement. “Representation matters and the media needs our coverage on the issues to drive the discussion.”

Waters first tweeted her criticism a day after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) fired off numerous tweets bashing CBS for not hiring a black 2020 campaign embed and not being diverse enough.