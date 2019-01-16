CNN’s Don Lemon: Trump’s ‘Racism’ ‘Personal’ and ‘Deadly to People like Me’

CNN host Don Lemon on Tuesday evening wondered why so many of President Donald Trump’s supporters overlook his “racism” that Lemon said is “personal” and “even deadly” to people like himself.

Lemon and host Chris Cuomo were discussing former Ohio Governor John Kasich’s comments about how most people who voted for Trump are not bigots.

“But for people who look like me, other minorities, women who have–well, let’s just leave this to race, this president has said and done so many insensitive and bigoted and racist things that… if you support him, people like me want to understand why you ignored so much in order to support this man,” Lemon said. “You may not think you’re a racist. Maybe–I don’t know if you are. I don’t think, you know, every Trump supporter is a racist. But you certainly had to overlook racism and bigotry in order to make that decision.”

Lemon, who has called Trump a racist numerous times and last year declared that it was “obligation” to call out Trump’s racism, wondered why Trump voters are still overlooking his racism after his first two years in office.

“Now, then, maybe you made that decision in the voting booth. And then, now, even after all of this, if you still, in your mind, can support this person, why the hell are you overlooking racism so much?” Lemon asked. “It is personal and even deadly to people like me.”