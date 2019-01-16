Angel Moms Mary Ann Mendoza and Sabine Durden say when they stormed Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) Capitol Hill office on Tuesday, the Democrat congresswoman refused to “even fake” acknowledge their loved ones who were killed at the hands of illegal aliens.

In exclusive interviews with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Tonight and Breitbart News Daily, the Angel Moms described the moment they confronted Pelosi’s congressional staff and tried to meet with her over her opposition to stopping illegal immigration.

Sabine Durden, who lost her son Dominic when he was murdered by an illegal alien, said Pelosi’s ignoring the American victims of illegal alien crime was nothing short of “hurtful.”

“The doors stayed closed, we got this bored look from her receptionist,” Durden described of the protest. “We just knew that she was somewhere in there and they just didn’t want to give us the time of day. We didn’t want to have a long meeting and at least have her acknowledge us, but nothing. Nothing, none of that.”

“It’s so disrespectful, it’s unbelievably hurtful, and you feel re-victimized by her because of her flippant statements and acting like this is not a serious problem,” Durden said.

Listen to Durden’s full interview here:

Durden said the Angel Moms were told that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was not in or around her office which turned out to be untrue.

“They said she wasn’t there and we’re sitting in the room and … she walks in … and I’m like ‘Really? She has a twin in here?'”

Mary Ann Mendoza — whose 32-year-old police officer son Brandon Mendoza was killed by a drunk illegal alien in Mesa, Arizona — called Pelosi’s failure to meet with victims “very disturbing,” explaining that she met with other constituents as they protested:

What was very disturbing in Nancy Pelosi’s office is the minute we walked in there, you could tell the staff … they were up in arms and they weren’t going to let anything happen and tried to stay polite but weren’t going to answer anything in a positive way. They wouldn’t say if she was there or not. And then as we were leaving, a woman walked in and said she was there for her appointment with Speaker Pelosi and she got escorted behind the door. [Emphasis added] … If they acknowledge that we exist, it would completely destroy their narrative that these people do not commit crimes. [Emphasis added]

Listen to Mendoza’s full interview here:

“She seems to be working for illegals, not us. How dare you minimize my loss, my destroyed family. My only child is gone, I have no family left,” Durden said. “And you can’t even fake it? Wow. I was floored, but not really surprised.”

Democrats, and many Republicans, have refused to meet with the American victims of illegal alien crimes.

Last year, alone, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency arrested nearly 2,000 convicted and suspected illegal alien killers, leaving behind countless American and legal immigrant victims.

Since Christmas, there have been two high profile murders of Americans allegedly killed by illegal aliens.

Days before New Year’s Eve, 22-year-old Pierce Corcoran of Knoxville, Tennessee was killed in a car crash allegedly caused by 44-year-old illegal alien Franco Cambrany Francisco-Eduardo. Likewise, the day after Christmas, 33-year-old Newman, California police officer Ronil Singh was allegedly gunned down during a traffic stop and killed by 32-year-old illegal alien Gustavo Perez Arriaga.