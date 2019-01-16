Joe Manchin: Pelosi ‘Wrong’ to Disinvite Trump from State of the Union

A partial transcript is as follows:

HALLIE JACKSON: Let me start with Nancy Pelosi saying security concerns is the reason why she’s essentially uninviting the president. Do you think that’s why? Or is this a political power play?

SEN. JOE MANCHIN: I’m not sure what her intentions are. I have much respect for Speaker Pelosi, but I think this is a wrong approach to be taking right now.

JACKSON: Her approach?

MANCHIN: The approach by saying we’re going to shut this down and not have because of security. I think our staff, and I spoke to Capitol police, I think they’re still in place and they’re still getting paid.

JACKSON: So, do you think, then, that the president should come and deliver a State of the Union no matter what on the 29th?

MANCHIN: Well, it’s not no matter what. I think he has to be invited by the House, as I understand, because we’re in their chamber.

JACKSON: Sure. Would you encourage the speaker to reconsider and allow the president to come?

MANCHIN: I would always encourage that we should try to have every type of respectful dialogue we possibly can.