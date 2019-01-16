Joe Manchin: Pelosi ‘Wrong’ to Disinvite Trump from State of the Union

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Wednesday criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) decision to disinvite President Donald Trump from delivering his State of the Union Address, telling MSNBC anchor Hallie Jackson that he believes it is the “wrong approach” to handle security concerns as the partial government shutdown continues.
A partial transcript is as follows:
HALLIE JACKSON: Let me start with Nancy Pelosi saying security concerns is the reason why she’s essentially uninviting the president. Do you think that’s why? Or is this a political power play?
SEN. JOE MANCHIN: I’m not sure what her intentions are. I have much respect for Speaker Pelosi, but I think this is a wrong approach to be taking right now.
JACKSON: Her approach?
MANCHIN: The approach by saying we’re going to shut this down and not have because of security. I think our staff, and I spoke to Capitol police, I think they’re still in place and they’re still getting paid.
JACKSON: So, do you think, then, that the president should come and deliver a State of the Union no matter what on the 29th?
MANCHIN: Well, it’s not no matter what. I think he has to be invited by the House, as I understand, because we’re in their chamber.
JACKSON: Sure. Would you encourage the speaker to reconsider and allow the president to come?
MANCHIN: I would always encourage that we should try to have every type of respectful dialogue we possibly can.
