Longtime Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind, a Democrat, called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for remaining silent on freshman congresswomen Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s association with anti-Jewish radicals.

At what point will @TheDemocrats raise their voices in condemnation against the vile haters in their ranks? First the “dual loyalty” trope and now cozying up to a Hezbollah/Hamas supporter? @RashidaTlaib should be ostracized just as Rep. King was by the GOP! pic.twitter.com/OzcazCFdI8 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) January 16, 2019

“Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who one of her first acts as a member of Congress is to accuse the Jewish people of dual loyalty here in America, something that the enemies of the Jewish people going back to Nazi Germany and all over the world have used against the Jewish people,” Hikind began. “Who is her best friend?” he continued. “Who does she celebrate with? Abbas Hamideh, who is a supporter of Hezbollah, a supporter of Hamas.”

As Breitbart News’s Deborah Danan reported, Tlaib is facing blowback for posing for a picture with Hamideh at a swearing-in ceremony over the weekend:

I was honored to be at Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib swearing in ceremony in #Detroit and private dinner afterward with the entire family, friends and activists across the country. #Palestine #TweetYourThobe #RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/caJPN12ODX — Abbas Hamideh (@Resistance48) January 12, 2019

Abbas Hamideh, who has in the past equated Israel with Nazism, terrorism and the Islamic State, tweeted a picture of himself and Palestinian-American Tlaib alongside a painting of Tlaib wearing the Palestinian kaffiyeh on Capitol Hill. … Hamideh is the co-founder and executive director of Al Awda, a “right of return” advocacy group. One of the core issues of the Arab-Israeli conflict is the Palestinian demand for the “right of return” that would see Palestinian “refugees” and their descendants — who now number around 5 million — flood Israel in any final status agreement. Israel has categorically rejected this demand, deeming it a bid to destroy the Jewish state by demographics. Hamideh in the past described convicted terrorist Samir Kuntar, who was behind an 1979 attack that saw four Israelis killed, as a “legendary Hezbollah martyr.”

Hikind highlighted several of Hamideh’s tweets — one of which included a glowing birthday message to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who he referred to as “the most honorable Resistance leader of our time” and a “courageous Arab-Muslim lion.”

“Nasrallah leads the fight to destroy the Jewish people,” Hiking continued. “Let us remember that Hezbollah has been involved in attacks on American soldiers. This is a terrorist organization as defined not just by the Trump administration, but the Obama administration before.”

“On her first day, she associates with those who want to murder and maim, and destroy the Jewish people and destroy the state of Israel,” he added.

Hikind then asked which Democrat leaders are speaking out against Tlaib’s expression of anti-semitic troupes and associations. “Who is standing up? Is it Nancy Pelosi? Does she have the guts? Does she have the courage to stand up regardless of any kind of politics?”

“Is it maybe the shomer, the watcher of the Jewish people, the Minority Leader of the United States Senate?” Hikind asked.

In a reference to Rep. Steve King (R-IA), who is under fire for comments he made about white supremacy, the Brooklyn Assemblyman then asked if the Democrats only choose to speak out when a Republican or President Trump does something wrong.