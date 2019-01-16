Ruth Bader Ginsburg Cancels Upcoming Speaking Engagements

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has pulled out of two upcoming speaking engagements as she recovers from cancer surgery in December, according to reports.

The 85-year-old Ginsburg was slated to appear January 29 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. A February 6 event featuring Ginsburg and private equity titan and philanthropist David Rubenstein in New York City was also canceled.

“Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg regrets that she is unable to attend the talk with David Rubenstein at 92Y on February 6,” 92nd Street Y told CNN. “She is curtailing travel and focusing on her work while recuperating from recent surgery.”

The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s recovery from cancer surgery is “on track” and no further treatment is required. The justice also missed court arguments this week.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said that doctors for Ginsburg confirmed an initial evaluation that found no evidence of remaining cancer following surgery.

The court’s oldest justice had surgery to remove cancerous growths on her left lung. She was released from the hospital in New York four days later and has been recuperating at home since then.

Last week, Ginsburg missed three days of arguments, the first time that’s happened since she joined the court in 1993. Still, she was allowed to participate using court briefs and transcripts.

Ginsburg has had two previous bouts with cancer, in 1999 and 10 years later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.