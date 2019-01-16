House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Wednesday afternoon that Democrats had effectively canceled President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

“The state of the union is off,” Hoyer said in an interview with CNN, adding that Trump could not convince them to schedule it until Trump reopened the government.

Hoyer commented after Pelosi sent the president a letter, urging him to postpone the speech or simply deliver a letter to Congress. The White House has not responded to Pelosi’s request or Hoyer’s comments, but White House sources confirmed to Breitbart News that they are working on a response.

On January 3, even during the shutdown, Pelosi invited Trump to Congress to deliver his State of the Union address on January 29th and Trump accepted.

“I will be making the State of the Union on January 29th,” Trump told reporters on January 6. “And I look forward to it. I look forward to it. And I look forward to speaking, really, before the world. We have a lot of great things to say. Our country is doing better than any country in the world, right now.”