Watch Live – Bill Barr Testifies Before Senate Judiciary Committee

Barr testified on Tuesday regarding his qualifications for the attorney general position. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will lead the hearing as the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Barr said that remains interested in “reassessing” or learning more about the DOJ’s anti-trust policies regarding the Silicon Valley “behemoths.”

The AG nominee also said that he would not change the current special counsel regulations and then fire Special Counsel Robert Muller or follow President Donald Trump’s order to fire Mueller without cause.

Barr said that he hopes that Congress and the public should know the results of the two-year-long Robert Mueller probe into alleged collusion during the 2016 presidential election.