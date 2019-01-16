President Donald Trump held a bipartisan meeting with congressional members on Wednesday as he welcomed the “Problem Solvers Caucus” to the White House.

“The President and his team had a constructive meeting with bipartisan members of the problem solvers caucus,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “They listened to one another and now both have a good understanding of what the other wants. We look forward to more conversations like this.”

But Democrat members indicated prior to the meeting that conversations about border security funding could not begin until the government reopened, signaling the same message House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave.

“There is also strong agreement that if we reopen the government, the possibility exists to work together and find common ground to tackle some of our country’s toughest problems and fix them,” they wrote in a statement. “But that conversation can only begin in earnest once the government is reopened.”

The Democrat members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus include Reps. Josh Gottheimer, Thomas Suozzi, Vincente Gonzalez, Anthony Brindisi, Dean Phillips, Max Rose, and Abigail Spanberger.

The meeting was closed to the press and held privately in the Situation Room in the White House.