At Least One Dead, One Wounded in Shooting Outside Texas Church

At least one person is dead and another wounded following a Thursday night shooting outside a church in Cypress, Texas.

KBTX reports that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. Fox 26 reports that the shooting left a female dead and another individual wounded.

Here’s the scene outside of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress. The parking lot is full of cars, now surrounded by crime scene tape. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/7LdcE1lffu — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) January 18, 2019

KHOU 11 reports that the wounded individual is in critical condition and Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspect.

