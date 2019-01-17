President Donald Trump blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday for refusing to negotiate a solution to the partial government shutdown.

“While many Democrats in the House and Senate would like to make a deal, Speaker Pelosi will not let them negotiate,” Trump said. “The party has been hijacked by the open borders fringe within the party, the radical left becoming the radical Democrats.”

The president made his comments during a speech at the Pentagon announcing his strategy for missile defense. But he also commented on the ongoing partial government shutdown fight as it continues into its 27th day.

Trump vowed to continue fighting for border security, including a physical barrier or a wall, despite Democrats refusing to come to the negotiating table.

“Nothing else is going to work. Everyone knows it. Everybody is saying it now, it’s just a question of time,” Trump said. “This should have been done many years ago.”

Trump added that previous presidents should have taken border security a priority, citing the ongoing crime, drugs, and illegal immigrants crossing the border.

“Stop human hijacking. Stop drugs. Stop gangs. Stop criminals,” Trump said. “That’s what we’re going to do.”