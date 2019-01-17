IRS Workers Start GoFundMe amid Partial Government Shutdown

A Massachusetts couple who work for the Internal Revenue Service claims they have had to resort to selling personal belongings on Craigslist to make ends meet during the ongoing government shutdown.

Karen Mills and Casey Paxton, who both work at the Andover, Massachusetts, IRS office, claim they have “exhausted every resource” to pay their bills and are now plying the online ad service for extra cash, WCVB ABC 5 reports.

“Both our bank accounts are overdrawn,” Casey Paxton proclaimed to the media.

The couple also said they set up a GoFundMe campaign to help defray expenses.

“We’re in a position where we need help, if we get out of that position, we’d like to help other people,” Paxton insisted.

The IRS recently announced that 2,200 Massachusetts employees would be recalled to work to process incoming tax returns but they would still not get paid until the shutdown is over. However, Mills and Paxton claim that they can’t afford to go to work.

“We can’t afford to go back to work because we have no gas, we have no transportation,” Paxton claimed.

The couple claim they cannot wait until the shutdown ends and they receive all back pay to pay their bills, which will happen once the shutdown comes to a conclusion.

