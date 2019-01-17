Kevin McCarthy: Why Would Speaker Pelosi Go Overseas During a Shutdown?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) questioned why Nancy Pelosi, as Speaker of the House, would want to go overseas during a government shutdown.

President Donald Trump canceled a trip for Speaker Pelosi on Thursday afternoon and suggested that she spend her time in America negotiating with him on how to improve America’s border security.

House Republican leader McCarthy asked rhetorically, “Why would she want to go overseas with the government shutdown?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reacts to President Trump withholding a military plan for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s congressional trip: “Why would she want to go overseas with the government shutdown? … I couldn’t imagine she would even think about going” pic.twitter.com/zDnsi8wNPg — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 17, 2019

Rep. McCarthy continued, “With people missing their paychecks, and if we don’t’ get this back open they can miss their taxpayer paycheck again next week, so I think it’s appropriate that we get back together, it would not take long, and we can solve this problem.”

“I couldn’t imagine she would even think about going” during a government shutdown, the California Republican added.

“Why would you leave the country as Speaker in the middle of a shutdown,” McCarthy asked?

Graham, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released a statement condemning both Pelosi and Trump’s actions and said that the president’s cancellation of the House leader’s trip was “inappropriate.”

“One sophomoric response does not deserve another,” Graham said. “Speaker Pelosi’s threat to cancel the State of the Union is very irresponsible and blatantly political. President Trump denying Speaker Pelosi military travel to visit our troops in Afghanistan, our allies in Egypt and NATO is also inappropriate.”

Graham concluded, “I wish our political leadership could find the same desire to work for common goals as those who serve our nation in uniform and other capacities.”