A PBS NewsHour, National Public Radio (NPR), and Marist poll reveals more of the political divide and media spin President Donald Trump has faced since his inauguration in 2017.

The PBS NewsHour article reporting on the poll is headlined: “57 percent of voters say they won’t support Trump in 2020.”

True. But the other responses to the question about whether they would “definitely” vote for or against Trump — 30 percent “definitely” would and 13 percent are “definitely” undecided.

PBS NewsHour reported:

Although the election is still nearly two years away, the large number of voters who oppose Trump as well as his low approval ratings suggest the president faces a “steep, steep incline” in winning re-election, said Lee Miringoff, the director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion. “The president has had his base and not much else,” Miringoff added.

But there are positive statistics in the poll, not highlighted in the PBS NewsHour report.

For example, despite the humanitarian and national security crisis on the United States border with Mexico and Trump’s critics calling him a racist for wanting to secure the border, 50 percent of Latinos responded to the question, “Do you approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as president?” by approving.

Trump’s “base” appears to be very enthusiastic about Trump’s job performance and his chances for re-election in 2020: 83 percent of Republicans and 90 percent of “strong Republicans” approve of the job Trump is doing as president.

The poll reveals other odds about the 2020 election, including who is most popular for running against Trump, both Democrats and Republicans who might challenge the incumbent president.

On the Democratic side, Joe Biden is way ahead of the rest of the presidential hopefuls with a 76 percent favorable rating. Following Biden are, in order of favorable percentage: Bernie Sanders, 57 percent; Elizabeth Warren, 53 percent; Cory Booker, 40 percent; Beto O’Rourke, 39 percent; Kamala Harris, 36 percent; Michael Bloomberg, 27 percent; Kirsten Gillibrand, 22 percent; Amy Klobuchar, 21 percent; and Julian Castro, 20 percent.

For the men who might challenge Trump on the Republican side: Mitt Romney came in with a 29 percent favorable and John Kasich had 24 percent.

“When it comes to the shutdown specifically, 54 percent of respondents said they blame Trump, and another 31 percent blamed congressional Democrats,” PBS NewsHour reported.

The survey was conducted Jan. 10-Jan. 13 of 1,023 U.S. adults. The survey has a margin of error of 3.8 points, including 873 registered voters with a margin of error of 4.2 points.

